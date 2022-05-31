The new RTS from the parents of Lost Ark is reminiscent of a long-defunct saga of an old-fashioned genre, and it made me happy to play

It has rained a lot, a lot since we were able to test the last installment of Empire Earth. This RTS belongs to a bygone era, one in which the strategy genre was still considered something new and capable of surprising and innovating with proposals that “got out of the pot”. It seems that I speak of something dead, and we could almost consider it so since the more traditional RTS has given way to a combination of ideas and concepts that have only evolved and made the genre survive.

That is why Crossfire: Legion seems so old to me despite having been released last week. Thanks to the Koch Media team under the Prime Matter label and with the help of Smilegate —parents of Lost Ark— I have been able to play this proposal that could well qualify as an “Empire Earth cyberpunk“ without shaking my hand and, although it may seem strange, Crossfire: Legion is no more, but it is no less either. The title —belonging to a saga that began in 1981 with Crossfire and has recently expanded with Crossfire X from Remedy Entertainment, parents of Alan Wake— does not seek to reinvent the wheel, of course, it wants to offer something with a certain classic touchthat it is played as before, but that it is enjoyed as always.

It’s hard to jump into Legion without keeping in mind that you’ve seen this before. Even so, the idea behind is supported by looseness, despite being in early access. Crossfire: Legion offers is a aperitif of what will come later, with a campaign mode from which we can only access Act 1, and both multiplayer modes where the most classic RTS experience really is.

His story mode passes without pain or glory. After all, we are talking rather about a tutorial mode adorned with a very vague and inconspicuous narrative, but, going back to the above, the hard nut to crack is its multiplayer modes. experience is Puramente Empire EarthI would even go so far as to say that it includes a bit of Age of Empires and Company of Heroes, but I don’t want to look away from those classic Sierra titles.

Like a good “Empire Earth” cyberpunk“, Crossfire: Legion offers us a not very wide map with random locations for each of the players. The objective? beyond the mode dominationa classic in this type of online confrontation, I have found some pleasure in its modaliity Merchandisewhere a total of 6 players —although in the gameplay that crowns these lines I only compete against bots since we are talking about a pre-launch version—they must control up to 3 nuclear missiles and take them to their land.





It’s not just the mechanics of the gameplay itself, which I’m not looking to go into over the top here either, but the constant feeling of playing something.”old fashioned“. This RTS is no longer as popular nowadays as it was before. That feeling of race against the clock where extracting materials to be able to expand your army, weapons or offensive and defensive capabilities, has been lost along the way; and remember those moments cracked a smile in my face.

But, is it only good to remember old times? It would be speaking with extremisms. Crossfire: Legion has surprised me for how it is and for what it has made me remember, but he’s still in diapers. It is not something derogatory, there is still about a year to complete its development and its mechanics of armies such as decks of cards, where each unit is decided prior to combat, is tremendously striking, although with many buts. The number of these characters is scarce today and the number of available players is small. Even so, Crossfire: Legion, as an independent title of the saga, worth be reviewed.