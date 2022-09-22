The new RTX 4090 and 4080 are not “2 times faster” in current games

The graph presented by Nvidia itself makes it clear that only new generation games will reach that “4x” performance.

Nvidia has just presented its RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, the new graphics cards of the Ada Lovelace family, and has come up claiming that they are not two, but four times faster than the previous ones; but the graph itself that they have shown comparing the simplified performance with respect to the RTX 3090 Ti from the last generation (or current, because it doesn’t have any left to sell) makes it clear that only a couple of new generation games present such a performance increase.

Las RTX improvements and the arrival of the new DLSS 3.0 are more than welcome, but coming from the own Nvidia (just like AMD or Intel when they talk about their own GPUs or CPUs), you always have to look at the forecasts with very cautious and, above all, reading and reviewing your own slides or documents.

See yourself. In the graph we have a comparison of performance by games in which one of the measurements is directly the increase in performance with a minimum of x0 and a maximum of x4.5. The interesting thing is to observe the group on the left, which corresponds to the current games, among which is Warhammer 40,000: Darktidewhich has the highest increase, but is only slightly above double the performance.

Does this mean that current games will not benefit as much from the new technologies of the There’s Lovelace? Or will it have more to do with games specifically developed for RTX? On the right are the “new generation” games, such as Portal in its ray traced remaster, Racer RTX or Cyberpunk 2077 with RT Overdrive and DLSS mode. This group is where we see those spikes above x4, but only in the last two games.

All this information gives us to draw two conclusions or forecasts. The first is that until the RTX 4090 y RTX 4080 do not reach the professional press we are not going to know exactly how they operate in real and consistent contexts of use, so these types of statements are more smoke than anything else. The second is that it would be reasonable to expect new games to work better with these graphics, because they will be better optimized. That is, if you have planned to play older onesmaybe you don’t get too excited about the RTX 40…

Image (of the turtle) | Aman Mahapatra on Unsplash

More about: RTX 4080, RTX 4090, NVIDIA and 3D Games Tech.