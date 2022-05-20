The new Saints Row plays it too safe to be a reboot, but it’s crazy I want to play

Saints Row returns to its roots…halfway. The reboot of the Volition saga feels like a middle ground between Saints Row 2 and 3, a return to a more realistic open world, but still full of explosive weapons and crazy missions for fun. Will this conservative bet work?

The Saints Row reboot brought a tail when it was announced nearly a year ago. Maybe my memory fails me, but I remember that at that Gamescom 2021 video game fans we were thirsty: thirsty for big news, for imminent launches, for that summer excitement that a year and a half of the pandemic had deprived us of along with the slow agony of E3. The opening night arrived, and Volition presented Saints Row…. The reaction may not have been as good as expected. Some fans criticized its graphic aspect and the change of direction after the madness that was Saints Row IV and Gat out of Hell. Others, with whom I identify more, were eager to learn more about him and gave him a vote of confidence. After all, the saga was at a point where it was impossible for it to surpass itself in terms of absurd situations, so return to its origins to be able to move forward is a movement that makes all the sense in the world.

With that feeling I recently went to a virtual event, courtesy of Koch Media, for a first-hand look at everything this new Saints Row has to offer, from gameplay and quests to story and customization options. One of those “hands-off” events that abound so much after the pandemic, where you can only see, but not touch. And honestly I think that has not done him any favors to the game, because my impressions when leaving were not better than before entering: this Saints Row looks like fun, but little else. Does it make sense not to let you play a game that, precisely, has to conquer you for its playability? I will leave that question to whom it may concern, for my part I will say that I’m really looking forward to trying Saints Row, Nonetheless. Because this game looks like fast food, yes, but not everything in life has to be a signature dish. Sometimes you just want some stupid fun to get away from it all.

In Saints Row we embody the leader of the last criminal gang to settle in Holy Unharmed: the Saints. And you don’t need to know much more about the story, that’s enough background to justify a ton of hectic shootouts, street fights, street heists and exploding piñatas, which is just what you’re looking for here. thematicallythis reset is located between what Saints Row 2 and Saints Row 3 offered. He’s hesitant to fully delve into the comic absurdity of the later installments, but he also doesn’t take himself as seriously as the earlier games did, in terms of tone and storytelling. This means that, at least in the missions that I was shown, the tone of the reboot stay a bit in no man’s land. the game clearly wants you to take yourself seriously its conflicts and its plots but, at the same time, it strains jokes and wacky enemies here and there to lighten the situation. A perception that I hope will change when I can play it properly from the start.

But the plot is the least of it in a Saints Row, and although its setting is more serious than in the last decade, it does not seem that fun will be lacking when it comes to creating chaos. Through the streets of Santo Ileso there are side quests such as docking armored vans, completing jumps with the car, or causing as much destruction as possible within a time limit. Weapons, in addition to traditional pistols and rifles, include options such as a bazooka of piñatas, a “thrustlauncher” that hits rockets at enemies to make them fly or some “finger guns” what… They are just what they sound like, your character points at an enemy, pretends to shoot him with his fingers and boom! Dead. In addition, each weapon has a special ability unique that is unlocked upon use – as if it were a secondary fire mode – which further expands the destruction options.

This game looks like fast food but not everything has to be a signature dishThis also applies to the vehicles, in which you can unlock abilities like getting spikes out of tires or upgraded turbo. All of these tidbits come together in what appears to be the most fluid gameplay in the series so far. In combat we have the possibility of using two weapons at the same time, one in each hand, and a melee combat system with executions has been introduced that seems to work well on screen – it will be necessary to see if it is so with the control in the hands. In fact, we can equip our character with a series of perks unlockables, RPG-esque, that boost his abilities from the basics, like improving his hip shot, to adding elemental damage to his melee attacks. We can also ram cars and the possibility of “surf” on the vehicles – move from the seat to the roof, and vice versa, smoothly. And even hay un wingsuit to glide through the air and quickly get anywhere. The inspiration in Just Cause is undeniable.

Customization and weapons in Saints Row

At the customization level, the range of options in Saints Row seems very complete. You can edit your character at any time, from his clothing and “emotes” to his physical appearance, or add prosthetics of all kinds for the sake of inclusion. In this sense, the development team has confirmed that customization items are unlocked by playing, not micropayments. We can also modify the base of the Saints and expand it, as well as edit the vehicles in our garage with body parts, various designs and paints, neon lights… Everything to configure the Saints to your liking. oh! There is also a cooperative mode to invite your friends to unleash chaos with you, complete missions and have fun together.

Like Ryan Reynolds movies: good on a technical level but you feel like you’re watching the same thing all the timeBut all these little things do not change the sensations that I share at the beginning of the advance. This “Saints Row reboot” seems to me more of the same in all its aspects. It seems like a game that has all its bases very well covered – customization, combat, vehicles, open world content… – but it does absolutely nothing new with them. It looks like a title that will be fun to play, but, when you see it from the outside, there is nothing that really catches your attention. Like the Ryan Reynolds movies on Netflix: on a technical level they’re perfect, but you feel like you’re watching the same movie all the time with slight tweaks. I am open to completely changing my mind once I can try it. What’s more, I really wish it would change my mind when it goes on sale on August 23rd. Because this game is the kind of fast food that can get me hooked in the summer with pure and simple fun. But what Volition and Koch Media have shown me this time, unfortunately, has only cooled my expectations.