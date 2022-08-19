The new season of MultiVersus previews two new characters for the fighting game

Warner’s latest free to play patch incorporates voices and lines of dialogue from Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch.

MultiVersus continues to update with new content, with players starting this week to enjoy the warner game season 1. The free to play has already dated the arrival of Morty and has officially confirmed that Black Adam and Stripe will be two of the next additions, but there will be many more protagonists for the cast of fighters.

There are voices and phrases from Beetlejuice and Wicked WitchAnd it is that, as we can read in VGC, several dataminers have found information that has been added after the last patch to the game and that indicates the presence of two new characters: Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch of the Westknown in Spain as the Cruel Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.

Among the files added in the latest MultiVersus update are both voices and lines of dialogue that refer to these new additions. There are videos that have been deleted of the networks for claiming rights, but others are still active, with phrases from the comedy directed by Tim Burton in the eighties and audios in English to introduce the Witch.

“I’ve teamed up with a green-skinned angel”



“I hear you’ve got a thing with water, me too!”



“Man, I always wanted one of those flying broomsticks”



“Ooh ooh, can I have the little dog this time? I’m hungry”



“Is someone going to Oz? If so, I missed that memo.”



“Those monkeys aren’t housetrained are they? Haha, I like that.”



“I’m melting, MELTING!, Oh wait, that’s your line”



“Not time to hit that Yellow Brick Road yet”



“Couldn’t you send some of those monkeys my way?”



In the absence of knowing when these characters will arrive and in what way, season 1 of MultiVersus has brought several changes in the power of the characters, with different fighters seeing their statistics reduced or increased to try to achieve better balance in matchups. In addition, you can enjoy an arcade mode, qualifying battles and more content that will arrive during the time the season is active.

