The new Sheriff mod from Among Us lets you kill the Imposter

The phenomenon of Among Us it is almost as difficult to understand as it is difficult to discover who the Deceiver is in one of his games. But the truth is that the popularity of the title continues to grow, month by month, since its big explosion in 2020.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the PC community is working on the launch of multiple mods that offer different ways to enjoy the game. One of the last is the Sheriff mod, which allows us to kill the Imposter. Have you ever wanted to get back at them? Now you can. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The mod in question, which ScreenRant has echoed, is being liked a lot by fans for various reasons. In fact, as our Millenium colleagues comment, it offers new possibilities such as the inclusion of the Sheriff, whose mission is to kill the impostors.

And yes, we say impostors in the plural, because this mod also introduces two players with that role in the games. In any case, the games win in strategy due to the difficulty that the Sheriff cannot know which players are impostors either. This has a kill button and, therefore, is also capable of killing other players. What will happen if that happens? Well, the Sheriff will be penalized and will die too.

Considering the popularity not only of the game, but also of these modifications, we would not be surprised if new options keep coming to the title. Of course, we will be attentive to recommend the mods that are having the most success.

On the other hand, remember that Among Us is available on both PC and mobile devices (here for free) and Nintendo Switch. In addition, it is part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and will soon also arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.