The new shirt that Napoli will wear one year after the death of Diego Maradona: the particular detail

Napoli jersey in honor of Maradona

The death of Diego Maradona it still creates commotion in world football. Many are those who still cannot understand how one of the most important players in all of history passed away at such a young age. But beyond the regrets, November will be a special month because the next day 25 will be the first anniversary of their goodbye.

Faced with this scenario, one of the clubs that will pay a particular tribute to the Argentine star will be Naples, the institution that was his home for eight seasons and to which Maradona contributed five titles to his showcases, including two Italian soccer Serie A championships.

The The Azzurri they announced that They will play their three valid matches for Italian Calcio during November with a special jersey in honor of Maradona. The jacket it will have a drawing with Pelusa’s face in the central part, but it also has a background a fingerprint that takes up a large part of the piece to be used by the players of the team that is marching as the leader of the tournament.

“A year after his death, Naples thus honors a champion, symbol of an era, and icon of world football”The club wrote in a statement posted on its official site. In addition, he specified that the shirt will be used against Hellas Verona on Sunday, against Inter Milan on November 21 in San Siro and finally against Lazio on November 28 at the stadium that bears the name of Diez, which was renamed after his death almost a year ago.

According to the institution of the South of Italy, This special model of T-shirts will be for sale in three different colors, but there will only be 1,926 copies for each of them, a figure that refers to the year the club was founded (1926). “A part of the proceeds will go to charitable initiatives that the board will announce over time,” the club said in the report.

Maradona, always present for Napoli fans (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

It should be noted that, once the news of Maradona’s death went around the world, Napoli began negotiations to change the name of its San Paolo stadium to that of the historic number 10 of the Argentine team.

The resolution, which was born from the mayor’s proposal Luigi de Magistris the same day that the world champion died in Mexico 1986, it was approved unanimously in the San Giacomo Palace on December 4 of last year and the court of the Neapolitan cast bears the name of the best player in its history.

“Maradona embodied the symbol of redemption of a team that, in the darkest years, demonstrated that it is possible to rise up, win and triumph, while offering a message of hope and beauty to the entire city,” said the resolution that entered into valid a few days after the death of the Argentine star.

Waiting for the tributes to be held on November 25, last weekend, on the anniversary for what would have been his 61st birthday, Argentine soccer paid tribute to Maradona with different acts in the stadiums of the First Division and in the other categories of promotion. The AFA promoted an action where the teams of both teams took to the field of play with a shirt with the silhouette of Diego’s face, the same that will be seen on Napoli’s shirts. In addition, the team captains wore a light blue and white bracelet for the occasion.

For its part, the Professional League put on a special show. At minute 10 (emblematic number of Pelusa) of each of the matches that were played for matchday 19 of the championship, the referee on duty stopped the game and an emotional applause was generated in honor of Maradona. Meanwhile, the scenarios with a giant screen, images of the best player of all time were shown. In addition, Rodrigo Bueno’s renowned song “La Mano de Dios” sounded through the loudspeakers to decorate the “minute of ovation” to greet Diego.

Maradona’s masks with the historic yellow lock were distributed on the Boca court (@fotobairesarg)

KEEP READING:

The first tribute to Maradona in the Professional League: minute of ovation, applause and “La Mano de Dios”

The detail of Maradona’s “treasures” that are kept in two storage compartments: the most valuable T-shirts