The new Sims 4 DLC takes us back to school and already has a date, trailer and price

The Sims 4 – High School Years is scheduled for release on PC and consoles this coming July 28.

Maxis and EA continue to work on offering new ways to enjoy The Sims 4, and after taking us to a horror experience with werewolves recently with the Werewolves content pack, it now proposes going back to school in Years High School, an expansion pack where you can enjoy all the positive and negative aspects of being a teenager. The DLC has just released a trailer, and it will arrive on July 28 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

“Live emblematic experiences of adolescence as attend prom, play pranks, experiment with your identity and tendencies, and forge friendships and rivalries in extracurricular activities. There is a lot to do before graduation: you can attend class, interact with teaching staff and even earn a little money as a style influencer or streamer!

An update to groom and trim body hair will also be coming for freeThe expansion thus seeks to take sims to high school, specifically to the Copperdale Institute, a place where they can participate in everything that makes high school a vital formative stage, from forging friendships for life to selecting their favorite extracurricular activities and graduate and move on to adulthood. Likewise, it is intended that the sims explore their adolescent identity, incorporating a free update that will allow you to fix and trim body hairwhich will grow over time, to celebrate the transition stage of puberty.

The Sims 4 – High School Years has a price of 39.99 euros. Those who purchase before September 8 will also receive the Vibrant Broadcasts digital content, which allows users to transform their bedrooms into a video game paradise, a streaming studio or a trending platform. The DLC is available on PC (Steam and Origin), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Despite the hopes to see the announcement of The Sims 5 a few weeks ago, from EA and Maxis they seem to remain focused on new content for The Sims 4.

