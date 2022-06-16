The new Sonic Frontiers gameplay divides fans: has its open world improved?

The community is not entirely convinced with the work of Sonic Team, but they have already ruled out a delay.

Sonic fans are waiting for a miracle for Sonic Frontiers. The title developed by Sonic Team has presented some first gameplays which, focused on its open world and combat system, has generated very negative reactions among the community. Between complaints pointing to the absence of interesting elements on the ground and criticism of the frequent popping effectthe followers of the blue hedgehog requested the delay of the game in a massive way.

There are those who notice improvements in the lighting and graphic quality of the gameHowever, it seems that nothing will stop Sonic Team’s intentions. During the last few days, some media specialists have had access to a demo of Sonic Frontiers, and the network has not been slow to receive excerpts from it. After this, the fans of the hedgehog have begun to debate about the graphic quality and the lighting that this new advance presents, as some observe a slight improvement regarding the first SEGA gameplays.

Said video, courtesy of Game Informer, does not present any notable novelties compared to the previously published trailers and the experience is complemented by scenes in which we see the blue hedgehog climbing towers and facing new enemies. Despite this, the community has already been divided between those who do not observe substantial changes and those who appreciate small improvements in the game.

What do you think of this new demo? Although the players have already expressed their rejection of the gameplays presented by SEGA, it rules out a delay and reiterates the launch of Sonic Frontiers for christmas 2022. We don’t have a set release date yet, but Sonic Team’s latest steps show that they are very focused on delivering on their promise.

More about: Sonic Frontiers, SEGA, Sonic Team, Sonic and Demo.