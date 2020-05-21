The New Spider-Man Universe Madame Web Movie Is One Step Closer To Moving Forward

Not solely is Cassandra Webb the grandmother of Charlotte Witter, the fourth particular person to go by Spider-Girl, however she additionally handed on her blindness and precognition to Julia Carpenter, who was the second Spider-Girl and is the present Madame Web. It’s unclear whether or not the Madame Web film will comply with Cassandra or Julia, and Selection’s report even acknowledges that as a result of Cassandra by no means actively fought villains, it’s attainable this challenge S.J. Clarkson is engaged on may evolve into one thing else.