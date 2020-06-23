The New Spongebob Movie Is Skipping Theaters And Heading To Streaming

Once we started 2020, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run seemed prefer it was going to be one of many many animated experiences audiences would get to marvel at on the massive display. There was even a 3D launch deliberate for this threequel to the Spongebob Squarepants film saga. Nevertheless, because of present occasions, numerous household pleasant movies have discovered themselves going to VOD, and this movie isn’t any exception. Are ya’ prepared, children? As a result of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is headed to a small display close to you!