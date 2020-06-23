The New Spongebob Movie Is Skipping Theaters And Heading To Streaming

Depart a Remark
Once we started 2020, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run seemed prefer it was going to be one of many many animated experiences audiences would get to marvel at on the massive display. There was even a 3D launch deliberate for this threequel to the Spongebob Squarepants film saga. Nevertheless, because of present occasions, numerous household pleasant movies have discovered themselves going to VOD, and this movie isn’t any exception. Are ya’ prepared, children? As a result of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is headed to a small display close to you!
Selection caught wind of this new and semi-surprising launch plan for Paramount’s potential blockbuster, which was initially presupposed to be despatched to theaters in 2019, however discovered itself bounced into varied 2020 slots. Now, nevertheless, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run will discover itself taking the identical strategy as each Disney’s Onward and Warner Bros’ Scoob!. With the precise date to be decided, Spongebob and Patrick will head to premium VOD in early 2021 as their first port of debut, and can transfer to CBS All Entry as a streaming unique some level after.
This newest transfer comes after Paramount initially moved The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run a July 31 theatrical launch date, with an eventual shift to a supposedly last August 7 debut. And but, in a summer season the place animated movies like Trolls: World Tour have discovered fairly sizable success porting their launch plans right into a PVOD/streaming service premiere mannequin, it solely appears to make sense that The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run take a cue from its varied rivals. In fact, one other approach at taking a look at this explicit transfer is that it may very well be main to a different, greater play from Paramount.
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run may very well be a take a look at of how effectively CBS All Entry can enhance a specific movie’s profile upon its debut. Ought to these numbers land in a positive sufficient neighborhood, you may see the studio utilizing Viacom’s proprietary streaming service to debut a number of different movies which have been shifted to the 2021 panorama.
Something from the Antoine Fuqua/Mark Wahlberg sci-fi motion movie Infinite to the Chris Pratt sci-fi conflict flick The Tomorrow Warfare may discover their fortunes shifted to the streaming/PVOD mannequin in hopes of retaining the Paramount model scorching and contemporary whereas ready for the correct time to carry films again to theaters. In probably the most excessive case, there’s a possible that even the still-on-track 2020 launch of John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Half II may discover its strategy to the world by means of this exact same kind of push, as that might be the studio’s greatest probability at touchdown a must-see title on the streaming wars battlefield.
For now although, should you’re a dad or mum who was reticent to take your children to see The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run in a movie show, you’re off the hook in that respect. Nevertheless, that simply means you’re much more on the hook to lease the movie or join CBS All Entry, relying on at any time when that new 2021 launch date occurs to land. So preserve your browser tuned to CinemaBlend, as we’ll break these particulars as they develop.
