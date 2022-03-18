The new star footballer who wants to sign PSG after the failure in the Champions League

Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, the PSG trident that could not reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League (Reuters)

The removal of the Champions League before him Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu has generated an earthquake in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that after having formed a Dream Team They will hardly be able to win a title in the season: Ligue 1. For this reason, the leadership is already working to restructure the squad for the 2022/23 campaign in which they will seek to win the European title.

While doubts center on the renewals of Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappé, whose contracts expire in June, there are also cautious moves to close some deals. This week several portals indicated that there is an interest in signing Ousmane Dembélé, but the player from Barcelona It’s not the only one in the folder.

One of the footballers’ favorites for a long time Leonardosports director of PSGis Paul Pogba. The French midfielder will be a free agent from July and will leave the Manchester United, as reported by leading British sites. In this framework, the Parisian team will seek to tempt him with a juicy contract so that he is the one who takes control of the midfield in the Princes Park.

Of course he PSG you won’t have it easy. It is that the Juventus and the Real Madrid They are two clubs that welcome the arrival of Pogba. The Italian team knows what the 29-year-old midfielder is capable of giving on the pitch, since he had him on the squad between 2012 and 2016, and that is why he intends to have him again. While the Spanish cast will seek to sign him to become the natural replacement for Toni Kroos32 years old.

The president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, together with the sports director Leonardo (Reuters)

Pogba has become one of the best footballers in his position, however, in recent times injuries have sidelined him from the pitch and his level has plummeted. However, the big clubs in Europe are confident of being able to recover the champion midfielder with the France national team of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the PSG believes that surrounded by soccer players like Marco Verratti, Lionel Mesand, Neymar and Leandro Paredesthe Frenchman will be able to show off.

Regarding renovations, it is a campus, Mbappe seems to have no intention of continuing to wear the shirt of the Parisian team and everything seems to indicate that he will leave for the Real Madrid. For its part, Say Maria He has already stated his intentions to continue for at least one more year, so it will depend on the proposal that comes to him from the club.

PSG’s locker room will undergo a major renovation at the end of the season because several of its players could leave. Among them stand out Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler and Ander Herrera.

KEEP READING:

The international star that PSG targeted if they let Ángel Di María go

The game of the stars in PSG: the two figures who would leave, those who have their future in doubt and those who could continue

Tension in PSG: the Parc des Princes woke up with intimidating graffiti after booing Neymar and Messi