The new Start11 offers us a better taskbar and Start Menu than Windows 11 itself

Among the elements of Windows with which the user interacts the most, the taskbar and Start Menu they are definitely there in the lead. Unfortunately, with Windows 11 a few changes were made that more than one user did not like, and also lost functions of the bar that had been implemented for decades.

All this and more are things that the new Start11 wants to solve. The latest beta of Stardock’s program to customize the taskbar and Start Menu in Windows 11 is a beast of options that brings back everything lost and much more.

What doesn’t make sense to Microsoft, works with Start11



Start11 Initial Configuration

It is exactly what its creators say. While Microsoft has to consider the experience of more than a billion users and that everything works exactly the same, in Stardock they can play more with Start11 to offer more flexibility and customization options to users who seek them.

The new beta 1.2 is one that brings back options like those of ungroup windows from the toolbarthat is, so that they have the classic style as in Windows 7 and earlier without all the windows of the same app being inside the single icon.

It also allows you to customize the taskbar on each monitor independentlyand all the changes in the new version go far beyond bringing the functions of Windows 10, but to offer multiple additional options.

What can I do with Start 11





Start11 has a ton of features, mainly for the taskbar and Start Menu, but it also offers a few extra things to tweak Windows Search. To start you can choose from four base styles for your Start Menu: Windows 7, Moderno, Windows 10, y Windows 11.

All can be customized in various compact or grid modes, except for Windows 11. On top of that you can adjust colors, transparencies, icon sizes, text sizes, shortcuts, animations, program lists, button actions, etc..



Textures in the start menu and taskbar

You can too use a custom home button image if you don’t want to use the Windows logo. The taskbar lets you combine buttons like in Windows 10 and earlier, but you can also decide where the start button goes on the bar, and customize the bar with different colors, images, or textures.

You can too replace right click function on taskbar and replace the Windows 10-style context menu. The amount of control this tool offers is enormous, and this is just the beginning, after all it is a beta.

Start 11 is a paid program, but you can try it free for 30 days. The beta is available to the public, and if the product convinces you, you can get an individual license for a single payment of 6.99 euros.