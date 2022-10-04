The new strategies of Lula and Bolsonaro

A new campaign begins in Brazil REUTERS/Lucas Landau

The count down began as soon as the official data became known. That mere 5% difference between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Messias Bolsonaro he reset all the forecasts and immediately questioned the campaign strategies. In the 28 days remaining before the second round, Lula will have to attract the votes of the electorate that did not go to the polls as strongly as possible. This year, abstentionism has broken the record of 20.09%, with 32.6 million Brazilians who did not go to the polls despite the fact that voting is compulsory from the age of 18. But the market for alliances with the parties of the other main candidates that did not make it to the second round will also be decisive. Simone Tebet, from the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) and Ciro Gomes, from the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), took 4.16% and 3.04% of the votes, respectively.

Both asked for time to decide. To the parties in your coalition that includes the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Ciudadanía and Podemos, Tebet gave them 48 hours to position themselves. “Make haste to decide,” she said, “because my decision is already made. I just hope they understand that this is not just any moment for Brazil”. This same sense of gravity also ran through the words of Cyrus Gomes immediately after the results are known. “I have never seen a situation as threatening for Brazil as this. I reserve the right to speak with my fellow party members to see what to do’.

The candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Lula will also have to take into account that the Bolsonarista wave has grown stronger in the three decisive states for victory: Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. The re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, of the Novo Party, explicitly confirmed his support for Bolsonaro. The conquest of Parliament by the Bolsonaristas can also alter the final result. The president’s Liberal Party (PL) won the largest political bloc with 99 deputies and 15 senators. With a parliament so far to the right, even in the event of a Lula victory, his plan for a grand alliance with the center fades. The Workers’ Party (PT) will have difficulties governing and promoting the reforms it has promised, such as the fiscal one. The situation is not even better at the federal level, where Lula’s coalition lost in Rio de Janeiro where Claudio Castro of the PL won, while in São Paulo his candidate Fernando Haddad went to the ballot with just 35.7% of the vote against to 42.32% of Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, from the Republican Party allied with Bolsonaro. This difficult scenario could also be another dissuasive element from now on for the new alliances that Lula will try to forge in the coming weeks.

However, weighing on both candidates is the unique situation in which they will have to buy the consensus of Brazilians. Both have governed the country and both in the electoral campaign they focused more on the results of their governments than on a detailed plan for the future. Lula has continued to evoke like a mantra the glories of her two terms (2003-2010) when, however, with the boom in raw materials, the international geopolitical context was different. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, has risen to the positive economic wave of his last months of government with a GDP above 3%, unemployment falling after 7 years for the first time below 9% and inflation that will end 2022 at 5.5%, less than that of the European Union.

Supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks at his mobile phone after the polls close in Brazil’s presidential elections, in Brasilia REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

According to the Brazilian news site G1, Lula would have commented with his team that the second round “will be more difficult” and that the campaign will need “more work.” The religious agenda will be reinforced to win the share of the evangelical electorate hitherto loyal to Bolsonaro. It is assumed that Lula’s strategists are also thinking of a kind of “letter to the Brazilians” directed at the Conservatives, but no further details have been leaked. The card of the center-right deputy Geraldo Alckmin and the environmental activist Marina Silva will also be played.

As for Bolsonaro, on Twitter he declared that he was confident in his victory. “I have never lost an election and will not now,” he wrote. For this reason, he and his electoral team decided to press the accelerator of the ideological war, further amplifying the feeling of antipathy and deconstruction of the adversary that was effective until the first round. In the Bolsonarist propaganda Lula is associated with corruption and drug trafficking. According to his strategists, in the next 28 days Bolsonaro will continue to emphasize the economic growth of the last months of his government and raising fears of the “ideological crisis” that has brought the left to power in countries like Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Nicaragua and Venezuela. This speech “against the system” is the hard line defended by his son Carlos, the so-called “Carlucha Line”.

Former president and candidate for the second round in Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva REUTERS/Carla Carniel

If Lula promised that “the picaña would be on everyone’s table again” he will have to make an effort, however, to give some more details about his economic proposal. Bolsonaro, for his part, presses the accelerator with populist measures and has promised as of today to pay the “Aid for Brazil” subsidy of 600 reais (about 120 dollars) in advance to women, before the second round.

Some Lula supporters while waiting for the final results of the presidential elections on October 2 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

In addition, Lula’s electoral committee, which has been the most affected by the wrong predictions of the polls, will have to find out how far to trust them to devise new winning strategies. Globo has contracted a second Ipec poll (the last one on Saturday had given Lula the winner in the first round with 51% of the votes and Bolsonaro with 37%) that claims to be much more precise than the previous ones, but the problem continues to exist. and that is the underlying problem. Namely, the unreliability of the databases from which demographic companies feed, since the last Brazilian census dates back to 2010. If it is true, as they say in Brazil, that a second round is like a new election, everything is still possible, like in a World Cup final. Until the last vote.

KEEP READING:

The votes of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes will be key to define the ballotage in Brazil

Bolsonarismo was also consolidated in the legislative and governor elections and will be the first minority in Deputies

Lula da Silva won the first round but Bolsonarism managed to consolidate itself in Brazil

The economic challenge is the real challenge of Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro for the ballotage in Brazil