The new Tales from Borderlands points to an imminent announcement after being classified with its Deluxe edition

Gearbox, the studio responsible for this title, promised to give us the release date sometime this summer.

Although not from Telltale, fans of Tales from Borderlands were encouraged to learn that Gearbox was working on a new installment. After giving us this surprise, those responsible for the project prepared us for a full ad that, at some point this summer, would reveal the release date of the graphic adventure. And, although we don’t have any news about it yet, the game has already given us a reason to wait for imminent news.

And it is that, according to the latest information from Gematsu, two titles have passed the Korean age classification system: ‘New Tales from the Borderlands‘ y ‘New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition‘. In this way, it is very possible that Gearbox is about to give us more news about its next graphic adventure, whose launch was also scheduled for this summer.

We do not know many details about this new installment of Tales from Borderlands, only that telltale walks away of what was his project to give way to the ideas of Gearbox. We will be attentive to the publications of this last developer, since the title has not yet been revealed. approach of the adventure or platforms to which it is directed.

We thought that Gearbox would present its title at one of the non-E3 events in the past, but none of the conferences covered this information. Therefore, we can only wait for Gearbox to uncover the entire project, although if you want to know more about the original game, you can read our review of Tales from Borderlands and discover an adventure that stands out both for its narrative and for its fast-paced action.

