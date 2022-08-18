The new Tales from the Borderlands is coming soon: Amazon mistakenly leaks its release date and cover

In mid-October we will have this new spin-off of the legendary Gearbox saga.

Stores often screw up some information that companies would like to advertise. In this case Amazon has been the one that has leaked so much the cover as the release date of New Tales from the Borderlands. In addition, some plot details have also been shared that give us a slight idea of ​​what his story will be like.

New Tales from the Borderlands will arrive on October 21 according to AmazonAs collected the Twitter user NibellionNew Tales from the Borderlands will hit the market next October 21 en PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC, tal y como shown on amazon. Apparently the title was available for pre-purchase on Amazon in the United States, but the page is no longer available.

Detalles de New Tales from the Borderlands

With this, it has been revealed some narrative details of this title: “Decide the fate of the altruistic scientist Anuof his ambitious brother Octavio and the fierce Fran. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and swindle your way through this exciting story of five parts!” In this way it is confirmed that the story will be divided into five episodes.

With the Deluxe Edition you can get the Adventure Capital Pack, which “includes cosmetics for Anu, Octavio and Fran10,000 in-game currency, and a FL4K Vaultlander collectible.” It has also been confirmed that the decisions will matter againas with the last installment developed by Telltale Games.

It was last April when this title was announced by means of a tweet where the own Gearbox confirmed to us that this 2022 would arrive. A few weeks ago it was classified with its Deluxe edition, which suggested to us that it would arrive soon, which Amazon has confirmed.

