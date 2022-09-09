The new The Witcher will start a new saga, although there is another CD Projekt AAA in development

The Polish company is thinking of making more than one video game of this second part of The Witcher.

On the occasion of the results report corresponding to the first half of 2022, CD Projekt He is leaving us some news about the projects he has in hand. We have already learned that they have reiterated their intention to release the next-gen versions of The Witcher 3 later this year, but there has also been room to talk about the new The Witcher game.

We work on two AAA projects in parallelAdam KicinskiThis title, which is already underway and will see the franchise make the leap to Unreal Engine 5 thanks to a partnership with Epic Games, is currently in pre-production, but president and CEO Adam Kicinski has assured that his plans include turning it into a new saga through more games. “We have more than one in mind. The first series had three games, so we’re thinking of making more than one.“, says Kicinski. “But now we are in pre-production of the first game of this second saga of The Witcher”.

However, another striking aspect of the company’s results meeting is that Kicinski himself has reiterated that the new The Witcher is not the only great title that they currently have in hand. “We are revisiting a world that is an integral part of CD Projekt’s history. Therefore, as announced, CD Projekt RED has begun work on two AAA projects in parallel“explains the CEO.

Distribution of development resources in CD Projekt

In the absence of knowing more details, the latest that CD Projekt has presented us is the new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which bears the name of Phantom Liberty and it is scheduled to arrive on PC and consoles in 2023. Of course, on consoles it will only land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, something that has generated some discomfort among users, especially among those who trusted the previous versions game generation.

