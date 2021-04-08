The new trailer for Ghostbusters: Beyond Reveals the “Baby” version of Marshmallow Man (Stay Puft), and it is as scary as it is charming

There is still a long way to go before it is released Ghostbusters: Beyond, the sequel to the original Ghostbusters films, which is currently scheduled for December 3, 2021. And the truth is that the trailer just released by Sony Pictures will make the wait even more eternal. This is a clip in which we can see one of the new villains that will appear in the film.

And in addition, he is a character that fans of the franchise will love: Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, also known here as Marshmallow man. Why is he a new villain then? Basically, because it will appear in a “Baby” (miniature) shape. Plus, it won’t come alone – there will be dozens of mini Marshmallow Man! You can see the trailer below.

As you can see, in the trailer we see Mr. Grooberson (played by Paul Rudd) walking through a grocery store. But, unexpectedly, one of the marshmallow bags is moving in a very suspicious way. That’s when a miniature Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man emerges from the bag.

The fact is that he bites Mr. Grooberson’s finger just as several more hit him with a robot vacuum cleaner. And last but not least, when Grooberson turns around, he sees one of the tiny creatures roasting his brothers on a propane grill while others use a Crème Brulee torch to make delicious S’more with their own companions.

In fact, as they have from CBR, the possible arrival of the character to the film had been leaked previously. However, it was only a poster advertising the set on the set of the production. In addition, it made reference to the original version of this popular character.

Remember that Ghostbusters: Beyond is directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman. And the film will tell us the story of when a single mother and her two children arrive in a small town. Soon after, they will begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.