The New Trailer For Loki’s Second Season Shows Thor’s Enemy:

Loki Season 2 got a new trailer before it came out on Disney+, and it showed a new look at the show’s surprise Thor foe on a sign.

With a new clip for the second season of Loki, we can see that the Time Variance Authority is coming back. Tom Hiddleston, who plays the title character, is back in a new story that is different from his last one.

After He Who Remains died at the end of the first season, his other versions are ready to cause trouble for the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki must stop the powerful enemy before he takes over the universe. He isn’t going to be alone on the trip, though.

Ouroboros Is Played By Ke Huy Quan, Who Has Joined The Team Of The Show:

Mobius, the friendly TVA agent who served the wild main character on his trip in the initial season, will be back for the forthcoming episodes.

But since Loki was thrown into an entirely distinct timeline by the end of the first movie, it’s not clear if the Mobius seen in the new clip is the one fans know and love or if it’s an entirely distinct version of the character.

In along with Wilson’s return, Ke Huy Quan has been cast as Ouroboros, also known as “OB,” a TVA expert. This television series has never had an adventure without a strange pair of people.

Decoding The Trailer:

A new video for Loki Season 2 has been posted by Marvel Studios. It gives us new looks at the God of Mischief, Sylvie, as well as Zaniac’s sign. At 0:16 in the video, we got our best glimpse yet at the villain’s feature poster.

Part of the sign was shown in the first video for Loki Season 2, which came out last year. Within Marvel Comics, Zaniac first appeared in Thor 319, which came out in May 1982. He is a creature that takes over a person and makes them work for Dormammu.

After moving from one host to another, the parasite being took over an actor named Brad Wolf whereas he was working on a movie called “Zaniac! The movie revolves around a serial killer who kills women to get back at his abusive mother when he was a kid.

During shooting, Brad was affected by the creature. At the same time, he was caught in a Manhattan Project nuclear blast, which changed him into a Zaniac.

Rafael Casa’s Brad Wolfe, The Actor Whose Body Was Taken Over By A Comic Book Creature:

Thor finally stopped the bad guy after he had attacked different women. The trailer also gave us an improved look at Rafael Casa’s Brad Wolfe, who played the character from the books who was taken over by an evil spirit.

The newly released teaser also shows one of Loki’s biggest problems when he comes back to TV, which is that it looks like he’s being pulled through time.

If this version of Loki wants to tell the remainder of the world about Kang, he needs to discover a way to get himself under control before he is taken to an era and location where he is unable to return back to the TVA.

He will also have to work with Sylvie again, who turned on him at the end of Season 1. How the meeting goes is going to be interesting to see. Loki didn’t know it for most of the first season, but the whole point of his trip was to find a way to beat Kang the Conqueror.

Kang Was Already Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Main Bad Guy In Quantum Mania:

Now that he knows a little bit more about the danger he faces, he intends to do everything he can to stop the powerful enemy from using the world for his own gain.

But Kang previously served as the main bad guy in Ant-Man as well as the Wasp: Quantum Mania, and in the future Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he will fight against the strongest heroes on Earth.

Who Else Will Be Back In Loki’s Second Season?

Not just Hiddleston as well as Majors are coming to Disney+ for an unforgettable journey through time. Owen Wilson’s Mobius is additionally scheduled to come back, and there are rumors that the character will soon be in another interesting MCU project, the long-awaited Deadpool 3.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to be Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku to be Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero to be Casey, as well as Tara Strong to be Miss Minutes, all of whom were reported to be in Ryan Reynolds in the Merc with a Mouth’s next adventure, will also be back.

Ke Huy Quan, who won an Oscar for his role in “Everywhere, Everywhere, All at Once,” will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the second season of “Loki.” He will play “Ouroboros,” or “O.B.,” another TVA agent who has the charge of keeping track of and fixing the organization’s technology.

Wolfe May Or May Not Change Into Zaniac Within Loki Season 2:

Wolfe may or may not turn into Zaniac within Loki Season 2, yet the reality that the TVA seems to be after him shows that they know he is a danger to the timeline.

This could be Loki and Mobius’s first job back as TVA spies together, and it might be the reason why Mobius will finally trust Loki in his hunt for He Who Remains as well as his Variants.

There’s additionally a chance that Zaniac was just a way for Victor Timely to get what he wants, and that the character is merely a distraction from the real bad guy’s bad plans.