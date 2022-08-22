The new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple reveals an unpublished Pokémon, although it is not the only novelty

Apparently, the ninth generation Pokémon will also be able to use items such as Copy Grass or Fake Dice.

Nintendo gives us more and more reasons to closely follow the development of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Beyond encouraging the Spanish public by establishing the adventure in our territory, its authors continue to share all kinds of news that affect both the exploration by Paldea like the classics pokemon battles.

The trailer introduces Cyclize, the new Dragon and Normal-type PokémonThe latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple focuses exclusively on the aforementioned clashes, as it seems that the new installment for Nintendo Switch has a few surprises that could help us win the battle. As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the video reveals unpublished items such as Grass Copyused to mimic the opponent’s stat boost, and gimmicked diceideal for hitting more times with multi-attack moves.

The trailer also leaves us with an attack closely related to the new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple mechanic: the teraexplosion, which changes type depending on the teracrystallization that our Pokémon is using. However, the highlight of the presentation falls on Cyclizarthe new Dragon and Normal-type pocket monster that shares several characteristics with the legendaries of each edition, Koraidon y Miraidon.

In this sense, Nintendo defines this Pokémon as a creature that has lived in countless homes in Paldea since time immemorial, although its main characteristic focuses on the possibility of use it as a bicycle. According to the authors, it is an affable Pokémon that does not mind carrying the inhabitants of the territory, as they help it fight cold climates.

Be that as it may, it seems that Nintendo will continue to share information about the ninth generation Pokémon in the face of a launch scheduled for the November 18th. Although this manages to give us a more complete picture of the experience, the players do not hesitate to put together their own theories around the cities that can be seen on the Paldea map, although the Big N has also been advancing technical information on the titles and already He has advanced us the space they will need on Nintendo Switch.

