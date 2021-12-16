The new update of GTA Online is now available: The Contract, with artists like Dr. Dre or Rosalía

The story can be downloaded for free with every copy of GTA 5 and will invite us to search for the lost songs of Dr. Dre.

GTA Online has become one of the biggest phenomena in the gaming world, and Rockstar continues to fuel this fame with new updates to extend the experience of the players. On this occasion, he surprises us with the return of Franklin Clinton, an iconic character from GTA V, in a story as big as it is hilarious: The Contract.

The Contract will include unreleased music on the game’s stationsThis update, which can now be downloaded from free way In GTA Online, he shows us Clinton’s debut in the multiplayer installment. Our old friend founds a celebrity solutions agency with which we will partner to bring back the artist’s unreleased tunes Dr. Dre. Here, we must recover one of the biggest spoils in the music industry for Clinton’s business plan to take off fully, as having Dr. Dre among his clients provides an interesting cache.

Rockstar has put a lot of care in music in The Contract, since it has made sure that the story revolves around this area and, to accompany such adventures, has updated multiple stations already existing. And this does not end here, since a collaboration with the Spanish singer has also been announced. Rosalía for the creation of MOTOMAMI Los Santos, a new station in which the artist will act as presenter.

The Spanish singer Rosalía will present the MOTOMAMI Los Santos stationAnd if this is not enough to get you back on the streets of GTA Online, consider that Rockstar has also taken advantage of the update to add content It has nothing to do with music. In this sense, the adventure integrates three new weapons, a fleet of seven vehicles and novelties in accessories, tattoos, clothing, face paintings and hairstyles. All this, of course, enlivened with all the songs added to the repertoire of several well-known stations.

Although the information related to The Contract ends here, Rockstar continues to work on more content for its GTA Online. Therefore, he advises that more news will be announced soon, such as the Double GTA $ in Transform Races, Herbicide and Welcome Committee, bonuses of Prime Gaming and free accessories, as well as bonuses for completing Dr. Dre’s missions in your update.

Therefore, there is no doubt that the developers are still striving to make GTA Online still attract more users and looks. After all, it is one of the star titles on Twitch, proving the success of this adventure both for those who enjoy playing and for those who want to see other streamers. If you want to know more about Thej Contract, in 3DJuegos we have been able to speak exclusively with the voice of Franklin in GTA 5, Shawn Fonteno.

