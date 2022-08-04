The “new Usain Bolt” broke the youth record for the 100 meters and challenged his rival before the finish line

The Botswana sprinter won the final of the 100 meters of the U20 World Cup in Cali, Colombia, with a world record in the category

Since the withdrawal of Usain Bolt, the world of athletics is looking to find out who will be the natural replacement for the Jamaican sprinter who conquered the world and was crowned Olympic champion in the 100 meter event in three consecutive Olympic Games. This Tuesday, within the framework of the U20 World Cup that takes place in Cali, Colombia, the name of a youth appeared who captivated everyone with his resemblance: Letsile Tebogo.

The 19-year-old athlete hails from Botsuana y He won the gold medal after achieving the mark of 9.91 seconds in the test definition. In this way, lowered its own brand that he had achieved twice so far in 2022: in April of this year he registered 9.96 in a competition in his country and, a few weeks ago, within the framework of the Senior World Cup in Eugene, USA, he scored 9.94s in his first series to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

With a reaction of 0.129 seconds in the game -he was the fastest of all in the start-, Tebogo took control of the test and flew ahead of Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (Jamaica), who with 10.02 seconds broke the sub 20 record of his country. In third place in the final was South African Benjamin Richardson (10.12). With long strides in the best Bolt style, the Botswana athlete took advantage of the last 25 meters of the race to look to the sidein a classic gesture in which he tried to emulate his greatest idol and reference.

“I saw the fans and I wanted to remind them of what Bolt did in the past. He is my idol, the person I look up to. If someone took it as disrespectful, I’m very sorry.”Tebogo said after the test, in relation to pointing out the Jamaican Nkrumie in the decisive part of the test.

The photo finish with Tebogo’s gesture emulating his idol Bolt

What did you answer when asked if you would have run the last few meters at a pace? “I think I would have done 9.80″, mentioned the African athlete. “We have more races ahead of us, we didn’t want to go that far. I’m a junior and we had to leave it here for the next generation to beat it”.

In the run-up to the U20 World Championship, Tebogo was the clear favorite. In the last edition of the event that was held in Nairobi in 2021, she was consecrated in the 100 meters with 10.19 seconds and the silver in the 200m with a mark of 20.38. In June, she stood out again after winning the same test in the African Championship with a better time (20.26).

“I saw that my rivals were afraid of me, but I was also afraid of them. When the shot went off, I had to make sure I had the best start of my life and I did. I didn’t plan the celebration, but as soon as I took the first step I knew the title was mine. I didn’t worry about the time. Do not look”Tebogo analyzed about the race.

Then, in the 200-meter series, Letsile Tebogo shone again by registering a mark of 19.99 seconds, which allowed him to confirm his hierarchy: he became the third best athlete under 20 years of age, after the marks they established in the past Erriyon Knighton (19.49, in 2022) and Usain Bolt (19.93, in 2004)

This is the second time that a sprinter under the age of 20 has dropped 10 seconds in the world’s fastest race in athletics. The other was the American Trayvon Bromell, current world champion in the Senior World Cup, who managed to run in 9.97 in 2014. But the one born in Botswana is a case that does not even compare to that of his idol, Bolt, since the Jamaican never ran the 100 meters until who was close to turning 21. That was just in the prelude to what was his great world appearance in Beijing 2008.

Tebogo comes from competing in the World Championships in Athletics for Seniors (REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson)

