The new Warzone ™ map takes us to the Pacific: what do SugusSusana, Pabloskis and Sinapsis de Caldera think?

Call of Duty® radically changes the environment of its popular Battle Royale by integrating it into Call of Duty Vanguard.

We’ve been playing Call of Duty®: Vanguard for over a month now, the latest installment in Activision’s war saga takes us back to the WWII and to celebrate the great changes in terms of mechanics and setting that this entails, the popular Battle Royale franchise also changes the frame, with a new map full of news.

Personally, quite ‘hype’, with enough desire to play itSynapseThe wait is finally over and Caldera, the new map set in the Pacific Call of Duty®: Warzone ™ Now Available free for all players. About him and the feelings that his powerful launch trailer has transmitted to them, they have given us their opinion Synapse, SugusSusana and Pabloskis.

It has many different things between them, all united in the same mapSugusSusanaAbout Caldera, Sinapsis has highlighted the different ecosystems of the new map. “We have the buggies, we have the motorcycles, we have the planes“celebrated the streamer, along with the interest that the zip lines, mechanics already familiar to Call of Duty®: Warzone ™ players. SugusSusana has highlighted the part of Cave, “It has to be amazing.”

For his part, Pabloskis has indicated the danger that the great bridge can entail shown in the trailer behind the sniper scene. The air battles They have been another of the surprising aspects for Synapse, while Pabloskis could already imagine driving at full speed with the motorcycles.

What feelings has Caldera transmitted to our popular players?

“The new map of Caldera gives me some very positive feelings, very ‘fresh air’, which I think all players need. The change from the beach and the mountains to a city is quite different and I think it is a very good hoot “, commented Pabloskis.” Personally, quite a ‘hype’, with enough desire to play it“, assured Synapsis.” It is like it has many different things between them, all united in the same map, “SugusSusana told us.

The new map of Caldera gives me very positive feelingsPabloskisAmong the surprises included in the new map, Synapse emphasized the kinematics of victories, accustomed to leaving with the plane on the old map and this new map being an island, the departure will be by boat. Pabloskis has confessed to us what his favorite weapon of those shown in the trailer, which is none other than the Kar98k, the deadly sniper, the same as SugusSusana’s. Synapse wanted to highlight the terminal area and how it has rectified some mechanics in front of the map of Verdansk.

Our three new tourists didn’t miss the opportunity to give some tips to the newest players. “To a rookie playing Caldera for the first time, I would say that, to learn, the important thing is to throw yourself in troubled areas, where there are enough players and thus improve your ‘aim’, improve your ‘gunfight’ and in this way you will improve a lot“, assured Synapsis. Caldera is now ready to receive its tourists and if you plan to get your ticket with Pacific Horizon Air, these are its fifteen different areas in which to conquer victory. But if yours are the Call of Duty®, remember that you have available our analysis of Call of Duty®: Vanguard.

