The new WEB 3: cryptosecurity on the go

This technology is supported by the global blockchain community and the global Web2 backbone.

In 2021, Taiwan suffered almost 5 million daily attacks between cyberattacks and vulnerability scans on its infrastructure from mainland China. Trying to reduce Chinese cyberattacks, the Ministry of Digital Affairs decided to implement Inter Planetary File System (IPFS), a Web3 technology, to share files in a decentralized way. What is this novelty about?

The IPFS identifies the content through “hashes of files”, which allows data files stored by multiple parties to be located anywhere and accessible via simple HTTP.

The Web3 framework is supported by the global community of blockchain and on the global backbone Web2. What is the difference? This innovative technology brings about a leap in quality and a strengthening of security conditions, while at the same time incorporates other risks such as money laundering and mixing through cryptocurrencies. In fact, Taiwan’s relationship with cryptocurrencies has seen its ups and downs: the country has just indirectly banned the purchase of cryptocurrencies with credit cards after the main financial regulator compared these currencies to the online gambling industry.

The new Internet has evolved from a static web to a dynamic one. Despite the collapse of cryptocurrencies, the internet industry has continually invested in Web3 over the past few months. For example, EBay bought the leading NFT market KnownOrigin; Mastercard opened its payment network on the Web3 and the Meta conglomerate, owner of Instagram, Facebook y Whatsappis testing the use of NFT in Facebook.

In the Web1, the pages were static with only text content, with a secure connection protocol (SSL) to protect the communication between the servers and the users’ browsers. The Web2 generated a more dynamic experience where users interact with each other through self-generated content and third-party programs. Web2 intermediaries, such as Google y Microsoftfacilitated the use of Transport Layer Security (TLS), which is the developed version of SSL.

Web3 is a decentralized form of the Internet, it is open and permissionless. Open source software is used which is free to use and expand. Additionally, all users can interact without third-party “validators,” meaning they can join the network without being authenticated by government entities. Decentralized applications require different layers of databases and application systems, such as blockchain y smart contractsto achieve a high level of security. A relevant attribute, which becomes a weakness, is that the priority of this server over anonymity and privacy makes it difficult for companies, security agencies and governments to track and investigate the identity of cybercriminals.

In the cryptocurrency market, user wallets and transactions are visible at the address of the blockchainbut they are not directly linked to the true identities of the physical users who possess them.

Unlike Web2 where security depends on early detection capability, quality and timming of the answer, Web3 demands that security be more preventive, since once an attack occurs in it, the damage will be increasingly difficult to restore. Here the access keys are a relevant point of attention for companies, which must decide how to implement them and who will be responsible for them in this support. The need to advance in cryptosecurity is a fact that will require a more than significant investment to better analyze and investigate security threats.

