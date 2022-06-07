The new WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11 keeps getting better: voice memos and other features coming soon

2021 was an important year for WhatsApp, as its redesigned application for Windows 10 and 11 came to light with important functions to be able to send messages from the computer itself. Little by little, Meta has been improving the application, such as integrating the possibility of sending messages without having the mobile phone connected. now one new beta found in the Microsoft Store of the UWP version It already shows new additions that will make the experience similar to the one you have with an iOS or Android mobile.

Meta is striving for being able to try to beat Telegram on all platforms. After seeing how the feature of sending files of up to 2 GB in WhatsApp was added, the functions of voice recording and secure viewing. But without a doubt, there will still be a long way to go to surpass Telegram, where these functions have been available for a long time.

WhatsApp on Windows is enriched with new features

If we think about the use given to WhatsApp on an iPhone or Android mobile, one of the star functions is the voice memo recording. Until now, it was present in the mobile, WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions, but now it also lands in the UWP version. For it, a button is added in the send message bar with the silhouette of a voice recorder. You will simply have to hold down and speak in order for the corresponding message to be recorded.





Different information will be available, such as duration of the message, and also the possibility of deleting it by clicking on the trash can icon. When you finish recording it, it will be possible to send it as if it were a regular message and it will appear on all the platforms that are connected to your WhatsApp account.

In aggregate, Meta is also working on the inclusion of the function see once. This is dedicated to sending photos and videos privately, since the recipient will only be able to view them once. Likewise, this is something that could already be found on Telegram and in the WhatsApp mobile version.





The content that is sent in an accompanying way to this feature will not be stored locally on devices. Also, no trace will be left in the chat. It is something grateful for the most private or committed content, which you want to send to someone specific, but you do not want them to transcend or be forwarded to other people.

In this beta, the developers have also been able to check the inclusion, the function of editing messages that have been sent previously. And if you are a commercial user of WhatsApp Business, the use of cover images will also be enabled to personalize the account.

Via | Windows Latest