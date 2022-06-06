The new WhatsApp function that was already on Telegram: this is how (well) the sending of 2 GB files works that is reaching everyone

Sending files via WhatsApp has become a habit thanks to the comfort that it can have do not use other more convoluted methods. Until now, there was a limitation of 100 MB in sending these files, but after more than two months since its announcement, in the end this limit will go down to 2 GB, and is already expanding throughout the community, as we have been able to prove. .

This is undoubtedly great news for all WhatsApp users, since when buying the app from its competitors like Telegram, this was one of its weak points. It was not understood how could not send large files through the messaging service but in the end, after the tests in Argentina, now it reaches all users.

Our impressions of this feature

As we have mentioned before, WhatsApp has not invented anything with this new functionality in sending information. There are many services that have this feature, such as its main competitor: Telegram. That is why we wanted face them in a time trial to find out if there is any time difference in the sending of several files that have a considerable weight on the same network.





To do this, the first thing we have done is time the sending of two totally different files, both on Telegram and WhatsApp. We have tested with a video that has a weight of 1.06 GB, and a document in PDF format of 187 MB. In both cases the differences are more than notable as can be seen in the following table:

Type of file WhatsApp Telegram 1.06 GB video 53 seconds 2 minutes and 17 seconds 187 MB PDF file 12 seconds 25 seconds

It can be seen clearly, like WhatsApp in our tests, always on the same Wi-Fi network and on iOS, manages to surpass Telegram in data transfer time. This is undoubtedly something really interesting, since although it has been a feature that has been a long time coming to user devices, it is doing it through the front door. At this time you can give much more priority to the speed in the transfer than to other aspects, because what is sought is immediacy in shipments.

Likewise, it should be noted as a difference that this is a feature that is still found exclusively in mobile WhatsApp. for now it has not been moved to the app available on Windows or macOS. That is why this is the main difference between WhatsApp and Telegram at this time when it comes to sending files, since the rest of the features are similar. Obviously, in the rest of the functions, there are abysmal functions between WhatsApp and Telegram, such as the multiplatform that does not finish landing in the Meta application.

Although if you are a person who likes to keep their files for years, you should know that WhatsApp imposes an expiration date of 3 months. Once this time has elapsed, a priori, they are deleted from the servers and cannot be downloaded again. This does not happen on Telegram, where Even if the years go by, you will always be able to download the oldest files.

How to know if you can already use it

In the event that you feel the need to use this feature to send large files, you should know that theoretically you will not have to update your application. It is a feature that is available on Android and iOS, in the versions 2.22.11.82 and 22.11.75 respectively. The simplest thing in these cases is to take a file with a weight greater than 100 MB in WhatsApp and try to send it to anyone you have on the agenda to carry out the test. And if you don’t have it, you’re just going to have to wait for this feature to continue to expand.