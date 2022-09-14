The new Windows Terminal is already compatible with custom themes to give it your most personal touch

Terminal in Windows is a functionality that may be unknown to many people because it seems really complex to use. But little by little it is improving in an aesthetic way and its functionalities, Microsoft is now releasing a new version of Terminal that will allow you to create and use custom themes. In this way, the aesthetics that this window will have, traditionally seen with a uniform black color, can vary to suit your tastes.





Currently, Windows users can generate different themes editing the JSON configuration file. Through this you can edit the color of the wallpaper and even the row of tabs at the top. Added to this is the possibility of having a light or dark theme.

Microsoft keeps improving Terminal with new updates

But the real change that the company is now adding is that the changes are much more accessible. When a new theme is uploaded through the edition of the JSON file, it will be possible to select it in the dropdown that is inside the internal configuration of Terminal. Specifically, in the section App Appearance Settings.





Until now, here you could only select whether you wanted a dark or light theme, but from now on, the configuration profiles that have been loaded into the JSON file will also appear. In this way, switching between them will be much easier than before. Although, the incorporation of this type of theme is not added to this configuration window, as is the case, for example, in the general Windows theme. Although this is something that can wait for the future with the aim of speeding up the process much more.

In addition, this new version 1.16 adds new colors so that you can customize the background of the console, and also sets dark as the default color when runninginstead of following the system guidelines.

But what is clear is that these improvements that are being made to Terminal are improving that It looks much more attractive for non-professional users, and have a more basic profile. In recent months, we have seen for example the arrival of tabs and even support for different shells such as PowerShell and some distributions of Linux shells.