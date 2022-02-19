The new WWE 2K22 trailer shows the return of an expected game mode after 15 years of absence

The MyGM modality returns to the games with official license since its appearance in Smackdown vs Raw 2008.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 18 February 2022, 13:36 3 comments

March is approaching and with it the launch of WWE 2K22, the new 2K title with the official license of the wrestling company that is developed by Visual Concepts. The game has already revealed its cover superstar and some of the new features it will bring, such as a revamped graphics engine and some long-awaited modes.

MyGM mode allows you to take control of a General ManagerOne of them is the one that we can see in the video at the top of the news. The new 2K trailer shows the return of MyGM mode, one of the most demanded additions by the bulk of the community. Although there had already been similar approaches in the latest installments, this modality as such returns to an official WWE game since we last saw it on Smackdown vs Raw 2008, released in 2007 and by Yuke’s and THQ.

now come back 15 years later, allowing players to take control of a General Manager of the company. Proper names such as Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon or Stephanie McMahon (same that narrates the trailer), these last two sons of the owner Vince and with a long career behind him in this type of shows.

Once we put ourselves in the shoes of one of them, they invite us to choose one of WWE’s own brands. From that decision, we will have to attend the Draft de la WWE to establish the initial roster of superstars that we will have, and then direct the programs and fights, sign free agents and establish rivalries and segments. In another longer video they delve into the possibilities it offers:

As we learned just a few weeks ago, WWE 2K22 premieres on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S next year. March 11th, so there is very little left to lay down the glove. Our colleague Toni Piedrabuena is a regular in the saga and has been able to chat with him Mistery King. All the information is in a special advance that has been published in 3DJuegos.

More about: WWE 2K22, 2K Sports, Visual Concepts and Game Mode.