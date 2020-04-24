General News

The Newest: Cricket in England on hold amid pandemic

April 24, 2020
1 Min Read




35 minutes in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

England will try to reschedule its verify assortment with the West Indies after announcing there is perhaps no expert cricket carried out throughout the nation until July 1 on the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment