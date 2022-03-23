The news that makes GNOME 42 one of the biggest releases in years

the launch of GNOME 42 It is planned for March 23, 2022, this means that it can already be used in the distros that use the environment and that are updated using the model rolling release. One of them, and the first to do so, is already Clear Linux.

Other users who want to try it out today can always do so via GNOME OS, or wait for their distros of choice to update to the latest version. Ubuntu 22.04 will come with GNOME 42is the next extended support version of the distro that comes out on April 21 with a new logo included.

Continuing the great work you started with GNOME 40





Exactly one year ago GNOME 40 was released, considered one of the biggest updates since GNOME 3 and one of the best. The work was not done, and what continued more modestly with GNOME 41 now takes another bigger leap with version 43.

The novelties are extensive and sufficient to make this classic setting one of the best choices out there. These are some of the most prominent:

GTK 4 and Libadwaita

With GNOME 41, the libadwaita library was introduced for the first time, one that is intended to evolve the user experience of GNOME applications. Libadwaita is basically the modern building block for GTK4 applications.

The adoption of libadwaita is complex, affecting almost every module component of the modern GNOME desktop, including native applications. Changes will be visible in the entire desktop UI.

This includes new flat buttons, well-justified labels, new colors, more rounded corners than ever, refined controls, etc. From files to web, shell controls, and menu items. Everything will look much better.

New global dark mode and improved shell theme





GNOME 42 includes a couple of key changes to the Settings app. One is that now instead of a background section there is a more Windows 10.11-esque “Appearance” section.

There you will find the options to change background and style. That is, you can activate “dark mode” with dynamic background that changes depending on the theme. There are multiple wallpapers and they all have a version for light mode and one for dark mode.

In General you will also notice GNOME faster and more fluid

This change is also applied with a smooth transition on the screen that is quite pleasant. The GNOME Shell theme itself has been greatly refined. You’ll notice it in menus, pop-up messages, notifications, dialog boxes, and on the borders of all windows. Also in the spacing of the elements.

New screenshot tool





One of the best features of the GNOME 42 release is the built-in screen capture and recording tool. You no longer have to install any additional applications, and pressing the Print Screen key no longer takes a screenshot of the entire desktop for auto saving.

Instead, now what happens is that the new interface that allows you to select only a specific area, window, application, etc. You can also hide the mouse pointer, but for now it doesn’t seem to have options to schedule the capture with delay.

GNOME applications



New terminal and text editor

GNOME 42 introduces a new text editor called… “Text Editor”. This comes to replace gedit as the default editor, although it is still available. The new one looks a lot like this one and features multiple customization options, including automatically following the user’s light or dark mode preferences.

GNOME Terminal has also been replaced by a new app called Console.

The file explorer, Nautilus, now has new icons for folders blue color with gradient. On the other hand, apps like Calculator, Maps, World Clocks, Fonts, To Do, Contacts, Disk Space Analyzer, Software and the browser have all been ported to GTK4.

More information | gnome.org