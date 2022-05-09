The next big Windows 11 update will force everyone to use a Microsoft account

Microsoft’s tendency has always been to make its users create an account to install Windows, although this was easily avoidable. However, it seems that with Windows 11 things are going to go further. And it is that everything indicates that from the next big update 22H2 of Windows 11, users will be required to create a Microsoft online account if they want to install this operating system.

Apparently, Microsoft want to link the Windows 11 installation with a company account. This will not only affect Windows 11 Home, but also the Pro version. At the moment, everything indicates that the Enterprise version will not be affected by this decision.

Windows 11 will remove the ability to set up a local account

When we install Windows 10, or even the current version of Windows 11, we have the possibility to avoid creating a Microsoft online account. We can do this if we do not configure our Internet connection in the installation process. It was also possible if we entered a false email and account, being able to click on ‘Continue’ and thus configure a local account. Nevertheless, Microsoft wants this to stop being possible in the next big Windows 11 update.

By setting up a Microsoft account, the system will sync all the OneDrive files that we have on all our devices. Although it is somewhat useful, not everyone wants to be forced into it. In build 22616 of Windows 10 Pro, mandatory Internet access is already being requested, and with the installation of Windows 11 it will also be the case.

If setting up an online account becomes mandatory on Windows 11 installations, the only solution left to us would be to edit the internal files of the operating system to eliminate the requirement of needing an Internet connection.

The 22H2 Windows 11 update will be the most important to date, as the company prepares many improvements for its operating system. Although Microsoft has not confirmed the release date of this new update, everything indicates that it could arrive between the months of August and October.

