The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new and much awaited online series is The Next Black Millionaires, Season 1. It is a unique documentary series that depicts the aspiring black youths’ goals coming reality.

The six-episode series will debut on Roku on July 7, 2023, a Friday. SheaMoisture is collaborating with Roku Channel and MACRO Television Studios to launch.

The SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires initiative’s three winners will be highlighted on the program and receive a $100,000 grant, mentoring, and support from the business community as they launch their enterprises.

The three young individuals will be followed by cameras as they embark on a difficult journey to “grow their interests into million-dollar businesses.”

The Next Black Millionaires, a brand-new docuseries on Roku, made its premiere on July 7 in collaboration with Shea Moisture.

The three Black company entrepreneurs at the core of the six-episode series learn how to strengthen their brands and establish themselves as the next great names in their respective industries.

Meet LaToya Stirrup of Kazmaje, Neil Hudson of the band Scotch Boyz, and Dorian Morris from Undefined Beauty. In 2018, Dorian Morris established her health and beauty company, Undefined Beauty.

Morris blends conventional plant magic with scientific research that has been backed by clinical trials to produce products that are unapologetically, unreservedly, and unfiltered. Her objective is to “undefine” the beauty business as we now know it.

Along with her two older sisters, LaTasha and LaTrice Stirrup, LaToya Stirrup was a founding member of the hair care business Kazmalje. The siblings were frustrated with their lengthy wash days, having to forcefully disentangle their hair, and having to cope with severe shedding.

So they made the decision to start KAZMALEJE. The three sisters used hair combs to implement the finger detangling technique. Soon they were able to create combs for various hair kinds.

It is now named “The Other Hamilton” and recounts the real events of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Wall Street businessman who was born in Haiti and rose to prominence in the 1800s. Hamilton was one of the first Black billionaires by dubious and sometimes criminal means.

He gains the title “Prince of Darkness” by defrauding insurance companies and profiting from other people’s misfortunes.

The book “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire” by Shane White served as the inspiration for the television program.

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Release Date

On July 7, 2023, The Next Black Millionaires was published. There were six episodes in all. In the next years, the other Season begins.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will inform the release area.

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Cast

Dorian Morris from Undefined Beauty

LaToya Stirrup from KAZMALEJE

Neil Hudson from Scotch Boyz

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Trailer

The Next Black Millionaires Season 1 Plot

The three winners in the SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires competition will appear on the programme.

They will be given a $100,000 grant, mentoring, and business sector advise from the top experts to start their own businesses.

The three young people will be followed by cameras as they set out on a challenging mission to “grow what they love into million-dollar businesses.”

The Next Black Millionaires shall follow the entrepreneurs’ adventures as they attempt to manage their personal and professional lives and enterprises while overcoming significant challenges with the aid of the mentors in their lives.

The new millennial generation of business owners has been selected, and they will do all in their power to avoid failure and keep their goods on the market.

According to the organization’s creator, if the finalists’ product launches are unsuccessful, someone else could get the chance.

Latoya Stirrup from Kazmaje, Neil Hudson from Scotch Boyz, and Dorian Morris from Undefined Beauty are cast members of The Next Black Millionaires Season 1.

Dorian wants to provide products that are clean and mindful of plant magic in order to “undefine” and “democratize” the current beauty market.

LaToya Stirrup her her two sisters came up with the concept for this company, which distributes items for African-Americans to take care of their hair.

The things are so popular that they might be found in great numbers, especially the finger detangling item.

Neil Hudson his his three boyhood friends launched Scotch Boyz in a BBQ competition after developing a special sauce that was in great demand.

The company’s seasonings and sauces are among the most prominent companies in this category and include some of the most recognizable Jamaican tastes.

Because we get to spotlight these three incredible businesses, we are excited to launch this documentary series.

Also covered are the specifics of the road faced by Black business owners, the value of conscious investment, and what it takes to build a million dollar company.