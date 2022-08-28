The next Crossout update will adjust the balance of weapons and other parts for vehicles

The patch, which will be released next week, will fix the damage and effect of various add-ons.

Crossout continues to give good reason to return to its brutal clashes between cars. Their new season Not only does it bring back the classic Pursuit mode with an improved version, but it also introduces a redesign in the co-pilot system and more new features that broaden the player’s experience. And, after launching all this content, from Targem Games they have focused on solving all the balance problems.

In a statement posted on the official Crossout website, Targem Games has listed all the changes in the next update, which will be available next week. In this sense, balance adjustments in pieces of special raritysuch as Median or KA-1 Discharger, and slight tweaks to items of epic raritysuch as Goliath, Astraeus, KA-2 Flywheel, the Tank Caterpillar or the Armored Caterpillar.

The pieces of legendary rarity They don’t get rid of the Targem Games adjustments either, and that is why the patch will also introduce changes to weapons such as Mandrake and Waltz. However, this does not only affect offensive items, as the developers have also announced that the Kami and Master cabins will have slight modifications.

Of course, Targem Games cares about improving the user experience both with unpublished content as with bug fixes, which, ultimately, ends up giving us an extra excuse to return to their games. If you want to put your driving and destruction skills to the test, remember that you can play Crossout for free at PC, PS4 y Xbox One.

