The next Fantastic Four movie continues to move forward at Marvel and confirms its new writers

Jeff Kaplan (no, not the one from Overwatch) and Ian Springer are apparently the main writers from the upcoming Marvel Fantastic Four movie.

As Deadline reports, the duo have been linked to the project for a while, working with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to fit the film into the larger scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kaplan and Springer are also working together on the screenplay for Warner Bros.’ Disaster Wedding.

Scarlet Witch and Vision’s Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four, after Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has dropped out of the project. According to the report, Shakman, Kaplan and Springer are aligning their visions for the film before production.

The Fantastic Four is about to be a big moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we recently learned that the film will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU when it opens on November 8, 2024. Phase 6 will conclude with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, bringing the Multiverse Saga to an end.

We don’t know much about the Fantastic Four’s plot, other than Feige saying it won’t be an origin story. If you want to know more about the Fantastic Four, take a look at the five villains that could appear in the film.