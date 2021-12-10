The next game from the creators of Ori will not be published by Microsoft, and its director explains why

Moon Studios will release their next adventure with Private Division, but they have not yet released more details about it.

The Ori franchise involves two of the metroidvania most precious of the Microsoft ecosystem, as its influence has exceeded the limits of Xbox One and PC to also land on Nintendo Switch. Despite this success, Moon Studios, responsible for the title, prefer to go in other directions in terms of the distribution of your next games, and that is why his new installment will be edited by Private Division. And now the studio director reveals the reasons behind this decision.

Gamers said how much they liked Ori, but hated not being able to play on PlayStationTomas MahlerIt was as a result of Phil Spencer’s statements in reference to Bungie that Tomas Mahler has talked about it in Resetera. Here, the professional remembers some experiences with Ori that led him to think about other platforms: “There were always a lot of gamers who said how much they liked Ori, but hated not being able to play on PlayStation,” explains Mahler, “Fortunately, Microsoft allowed us to port Ori to Nintendo Switch, but that it was not free and they probably let us because the title was small enough not to cause too much trouble. “

Continuing with the statement, the director drops that Moon Studios intends to expand your future experiences to all types of players, regardless of platforms: “Our next game has a big vision that we want everyone to be able to play together, across all systems, where Moon has the platform and the IP and that we can take it to the best address to hopefully make as many people as possible happy without having to tell some of them that they are out of luck… because of business. “

It remains to be seen what Moon Studios has on its hands, although we already know its intentions regarding its presence on current platforms. This is not the first time that Tomas Mahler has dropped particular comments online, because although on this occasion he has only explained the vision of the study, it should be remembered that in the past She has had troubles speaking of Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky. On the other hand, Phil Spencer is clear about his ideas regarding the console war, because in a recent interview he has stated that will not spend energy to make other platforms smaller.

