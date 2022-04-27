The next-gen version of GTA 5 would also come to PC, according to the age rating system

The North American system has registered this version of the Rockstar game also for computers.

The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V have been available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S since last March, but it seems that in Rockstar They want to take advantage of the work they have done with the new generation and, in addition to publishing physical console editions, they could take it to more platforms.

Although the game has been available on computers for a few years, this new version could come to PC if we attend to the North American age classification system. The ESRB website has registered Windows PC as a new platform for these editions, so the improvements can be expected to come out of PS5 and Xbox Series and be enjoyed by more users.

It is unknown if it will be applied as a free patchAt the moment we only know the typical data referring to this type of cataloging, and the age classification is not far from what has been seen since the launch of the original title in 2013, which already contained blood, gore content, nudity, drugs, alcohol and considered humor for adults. It is unknown if it will cost or be free. for users who already own the game on PC, but in any case, we have to wait for the official announcement from Rockstar. The fact that it appears in the classification system confirms its arrival, unless it is a mistake that these organizations do not usually make.

If you want to know how the new generation has felt about the fifth numbered installment of Grand Theft Auto, we invite you to take a look at Álvaro Castellano’s analysis of GTA 5. In it, in addition to offering an overview, it details some of the key improvements of this version available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

More about: GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto V, GTA V, Rockstar, PC and New generation.