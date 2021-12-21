The next Mass Effect will abandon the Frostbite engine and confirm its development with Unreal Engine

BioWare has posted a job posting seeking programmers with experience in the Epic Games engine.

Of course, the community is eager to learn more about the next Mass Effect game. After a successful Mass Effect Legendary Edition whose sales exceeded EA’s expectations, fans of these space adventures are asking a continuation. So far, BioWare has not given much data on the development of this title, but now they have confirmed his return to Unreal Engine through a job offer posted on their website.

BioWare used the Frostbite graphics engine for Mass Effect: AndromedaAccording to this job opportunity, the creators of Mass Effect and Dragon Age are looking for a associate technical director with experience in Unreal Engine. This is expanded with the tweet from Brenon Holmes, producer at BioWare, who assures that this job is intended for the development of the next Mass Effect title: “BioWare is hiring programmers with experience in Unreal Engine 4 y 5, join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game! “

Therefore, it is confirmed that BioWare will abandon the Frostbite graphics engine for the creation of your next science fiction installment. The development team has been using the Unreal Engine in the first three installments of Mass Effect, as well as its Legendary Edition. However, he turned to Frostbite with Mass Effect: Andromeda Y Dragon Age Inquisition. Now, it seems that BioWare has decided to return to the graphics engine of Epic Games to carry out its next adventure.

There is still much to know about the next Mass Effect title, as its development is being quite a mystery. Despite this, EA is aware of the potential of its universe, and that is why Amazon has set its sights on the franchise for the production of a series. Something that actor Henry Cavill points to without a second thought, as long as it is a faithful adaptation to video games.

