The next Playdead is a sci-fi multiplatform

New details about him come to light new project which will come from the creators of Limbo and Inside.

Playdead you are working on a project no title, which will be a third-person science fiction title set in a remote corner of the universe, according to the job offer on the studio’s website. In the Technical Director section, the “Who we are” section has been slightly altered, naming a game that is being created for various platforms using the Unreal engine.

The presentation also mentions the culture of the Playdead company, more than anything an approach to the development of the study. Now we have been able to see even some more illustration, as you can see in the lower gallery:

It is also shown that the game will be distributed by Epic Games, something we have known since March 2020, when it was revealed that it would be the distributor of the new games from Gen Design, Playdead and Remedy Entertainment through Epic Games Publishing.

The first time we heard about the game was in March 2018, through a series of cards handed out at the developer’s conference.