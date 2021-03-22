The next Resident Evil movie has no relation to the previous ones and seeks to become a new saga

The next Resident Evil movie already has an official name, and its director Johannes Roberts has confirmed that It’s a whole new beginning for the Resident Evil universe unrelated to the successful adaptation of Paul WS Anderson, spanning multiple movies.

“There is the Resident Evil franchise [películas] but this has nothing to do with it “, says Roberts in an interview with IGN on SXSW. “It’s a completely separate origin story based on the roots of the video game series and the world of horror.”

Roberts says he loved Anderson’s version of the Resident Evil universe and the vision he had for the franchise, but says that hopefully your movie will be the start of a new Resident Evil movie franchise.

“We are not doing a remake. We are going in a completely different direction (…) It was a real pleasure to receive the reins of what can hopefully be a new franchise”, dice Roberts.



Johannes Roberts has focused most of his career on horror films, having directed such films as The Strangers: Prey at Night and the shark movie 47 Meters Down.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is being produced by Constantin Film, who also worked on the previous Resident Evil film series, but it seems they both want to give a new direction to the franchise after the work of Paul WS Anderson.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will adapt the story of the first and second Resident Evil games narrating the origin of almost all the main characters, including Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy.