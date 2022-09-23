The next series from the creator of Breaking Bad confirms its first details with Rhea Seehorn as the protagonist

Following the success of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Apple TV+ has picked up the rights to creator Vince Gilligan’s upcoming TV series, granting him a commission for two direct seasons. Additionally, Gilligan has tapped Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim on Better Call Saul, to star in her upcoming series.

As Deadline reports, Gilligan’s next series will be a “grounded, mixed genre drama” which was previously described as closer to The Twilight Zone than his previous crime dramas.

Rhea Seehorn, who played attorney Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, has been cast as the lead in the as yet untitled series. Vince Gilligan will also direct and executive produce the series.

Vince Gilligan’s next series after Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul was highly anticipated, according to Deadline, and between 8 and 9 television channels queued to listen to the project. The series will be high-budget and will have “significant genre elements,” though Gilligan did not share details about the project.

However, he revealed that Seehorn will play a traditional heroine. “After 15 years, I thought it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes…and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?“. dice Gilligan. “It’s long past time for her to have her own series, and I feel lucky to be able to work on it with her.“.

Rhea Seehorn earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, a high-profile attorney who ends up tangled up with Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman that alters both of their lives forever.

The final season of Better Call Saul recently aired.