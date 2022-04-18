The next thing from the creators of No Man’s Sky will be “very ambitious”, although it will take time to see it

Sean Murray of Hello Games has clarified that its development does not stop updates to the space game.

At the time of its market launch in 2016, No Man’s Sky generated a lot of controversy for not being what its creators promised, but since then Hello Games has managed to turn the tables through constant content updates for the video game in a work plan that has not yet finished.

However, the ideas they want to implement in the game that invites us to explore space and its extraterrestrial worlds do not prevent the studio from also being Embarked on your next projectof which we still know hardly anything, except for the recent statements collected by IGN.

In an interview with Sean Murray, co-founder and CEO of Hello Games, the creative has stated that his next project is just as ambitious. “We’ve been working on something for a while. very ambitiousMurray says. “This is a small team, but we want it to be that way. Like No Man’s Sky, it’s the kind of project that, even if we had a thousand people working on it, it would still seem impossible“.

we have learned the lessonSean Murray“We are lucky to be able to let people move freely to work on what they are most excited about,” said Murray, making it clear that this new video game is not holding back content for No Man’s Sky. He has also made it clear that it will take time to hear anything about the new project, since it was in an early stage of development as of September 2021 and ensures that they have learned their lesson after the controversy that arose for talking too soon about his previous title.

The latest content update to No Man’s Sky brings many new features and is available for free to players. It bears ‘Outlaws’ by title and is focused, as its name suggests, on space outlaws, although there are also new game options and even exploration ships. All of this before it lands on Nintendo Switch this summer.

