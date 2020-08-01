The Next Time You Watch Hamilton, Pay Attention To His Jackets

Inexperienced: Wealth & Prosperity

“Expensive Theodosia” is the primary time we see Hamilton after the battle. He isn’t carrying a jacket, however has on a inexperienced vest. Since inexperienced is the colour of cash, it is becoming to make use of that for our first secretary of the Treasury, however at this level within the story, Washington has not but requested Hamilton to step into that position, which explains the vest as a substitute of a jacket.

Much like not carrying a jacket in “Proper Hand Man” when he was in additional of a interim time reflecting on the previous after which placed on his jacket when he was assured and enthusiastic about becoming a member of the revolution, right here in “Expensive Theodosia” Hamilton is as soon as once more in a transition stage, about to begin operating the Treasury. When he learns of his good friend Laurens’ loss of life, Hamilton snaps again into his aggressive work mode, telling his spouse Eliza “I’ve a lot work to do.” Then he’s off to seize his subsequent jacket from Burr.