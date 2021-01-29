The next Tomb Raider game aims to unify the reboot trilogy and the original games

Crystal Dynamics has shared a bit of information about her next Tomb Raider, currently unannounced, saying it is “working to unify” the timelines of the original Core Design games and its own reboot trilogy that began in 2013.

While the reboot trilogy did tell the origin story of Lara Croft becoming Tomb Raider, the original games “they featured an experienced and confident adventurer”said game director Will Kerslake in a video posted and Twitter. The development team envisions “a future of Tomb Raider that unfolds after eThese established adventures, telling stories that draw on the breadth of the Core Design and Crystal Dynamics games, working to unify these timelines. “.

We’re celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021

Kerslake talks about the difficulty of such a task given the franchise’s 25-year history and asked fans to be patient as the studio works on development. “We have no plans for a major game announcement in the near future.”, said.

Lara’s latest adventure, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was released in 2018. At IGN Spain we rated it 8.7, highlighting that it is about “An excellent adventure game that evolves the formula of the two previous installments, but makes some mistakes along the way … And forgets to refine the technical aspect.”.

In other news related to the franchise, a Tomb Raider anime series, set after the events of the original Crystal Dynamics trilogy, has been announced by Netflix, and is already in development. Meanwhile, the film sequel to Tomb Raider recently landed a new writer and director: Misha Green, showrunner for HBO’s Lovecraft Country.