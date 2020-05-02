The Next Transformers Movie Has A Release Date

The Transformers franchise has made a powerful mark on Hollywood previously, collectively making $4.Eight billion on the worldwide field workplace over greater than a decade. However the previous few installments haven’t sized as much as the gargantuan earnings Transformers constructed its fame on. The franchise is now formally set to make its return. Paramount and Hasbro have simply scheduled one other live-action Transformers film, which is able to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.