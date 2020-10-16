The next two and a half months are very important in the fight against the corona virus, the health minister gave the reason

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that due to winter and festive season, the next two and a half months are going to be very important in the fight against corona virus. Vardhan said that the work to develop three Kovid-19 vaccines in India is in progress and one of them is in the third phase of clinical trials, while two others are in Phase II trials. Also Read – Passengers found corona infected, Air India in Hong Kong, extension flights halted until 30 October

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed the hope that India will soon begin domestic production of the Korana virus vaccine. He said, "The next two and a half months are going to be very important for us in the fight against the corona virus because there will be a season of winter and festivals. It is the responsibility of every citizen not to reduce precaution and to follow the guidelines related to Kovid-19 to prevent the spread of infection. "

The Minister was presiding over a meeting with institute heads / directors of Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on the subject of appropriate behavior on Kovid-19. He said that the virus has adversely affected the entire world, but common precautionary measures are effective in preventing virus infection to a great extent. Vardhan said, "Wearing masks, especially in public places and adhering to the etiquette of cleanliness are fundamental elements of social vaccine theory. "

He also stressed the importance of physical distance to effectively prevent the spread of disease. He mentioned that the rate of recovery of Kovid-19 patients in the world is the highest in India, while the death rate due to this epidemic is very low.

