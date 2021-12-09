The next update of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will force us to reinstall the full game

Ubisoft improves overall performance and reduces file size through optimization.

One year after its release, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to receive various content and adjustments. They recently detailed their roadmap for the last months of the year, which included an update that would arrive during the month of December. Well, we are in the indicated week and we already know what it contains.

This update 1.4.1 has been detailed by Ubisoft through an announcement on its official forum. It reveals to us that we will be forced to reinstall the whole game because it has received a general restructuring and it is necessary that we replace the file completely.

The good news is that the size has been reduced, although it will not stop being tall for that. Thanks to the optimization work, the file will be considerably smaller, as well as the data of future downloads that will arrive. Similarly, the general performance of the title has been improved and reduced loading times between screens.

Next, we detail the new size that Valhalla has and the amount of space that we save.

Disk space with patch 1.4.1:

PC: 77GB

PS4: 75GB

PS5: 77GB

Xbox One: 63GB

Xbox Series X|S: 72GB

Disk space saved after upgrade:

PC: 34GB

PS4: 30GB

PS5: 13GB

Xbox One: 30GB

Xbox Series X|S: 44GB

On the occasion of its first anniversary, Ubisoft shared fun facts about the players in this latest installment, which has become one of the ones that has generated the most benefits to the company. In our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we told you that it is a somewhat more restrained installment than its predecessors, but it knows how to look at them and collect all the good they contributed, demonstrating the maturity that we missed in the past.

