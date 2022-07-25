The next update of Gran Turismo 7 will bring 3 new cars

The producer of the game has confirmed that the patch will arrive next week.

By Adrian Mira 23 Julio 2022, 08:00 7 comments

Poliphony Digital will launch the next week a patch to add three new cars to Gran Turismo 7. This has been confirmed in his Twitter account the producer of the titleKazunori Yamauchi, sharing an image where you can’t really see what cars they are.

However, a specialized Gran Turismo news portal called GTPlanet could have given an estimate of what these cars are. The car on the left could be the Porsche 918 Spyder while the middle one can be Maserati A6GCS Spider. Lastly, the one on the right could be the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette de 1982/3.

Polyphony Digital continues to update Gran Turismo 7 with regular updates adding more content. In update 1.17 the Japanese studio added 3 new cars along with a historic circuit and also additional menus for the Gran Turismo Café. However, the last we heard of this title is that the community issued a statement in the form of a protest.

A Gran Turismo movie is also on the way with a release date of August 11, 2023 con Neill Blomkamp como director. The plot of the narrative is based on a true story where a grand tourer fan manages to win a Nissan competition for later become a professional pilot.

More about: Gran Turismo 7, Gran Turismo and Polyphony Digital.