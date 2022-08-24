The Nicaraguan opposition called for international financial pressure to be maintained against the Ortega regime

File photo: Nicaraguan opposition leader Ana Quirós speaks at a press conference in San José, Costa Rica, on October 7, 2021 (REUTERS / Mayela Lopez)

The opposition coalition Blue and White National Unity of Nicaragua requested this Tuesday maintain national and international pressure against the regime of President Daniel Ortegain order to overcome the sociopolitical crisis that the country has been experiencing since April 2018.

Blue and White National Unity made this proposal two days after Pope Francis expressed his concern and pain over the situation in Nicaragua and called for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found”.

“The effort of dialogue has taken place (in Nicaragua), the will of the opposition has been there. But still, without the will of the counterpart (Executive) there is no way for the dialogue to be effective or productive”, said Ana Quirós, leader of the Unit, at a visual press conference.

“So, for our part, we believe that what is appropriate is to maintain national and international pressure,” said Quirós, a Costa Rican nationalized Nicaraguan who was expelled from Nicaragua in November 2018 in the context of the crisis.

In the opinion of the National Unity, Ortega will not sit down to negotiate if he is not pressured first.

“We reiterate that within the international pressure, financial pressure is a key element for a change in the position of the regime”, highlighted Quirós, a resident of Costa Rica.

As an example of the effects of pressuring Ortega, the leader mentioned that The recent hunger strikes of the dissident Tamara Dávila and the journalist Miguel Mora —who are in prison for crimes considered “treason against the fatherland”— so that the Police would allow their children to visit them in prison, achieved their objective.

“In Nicaragua the solution is peaceful, we are going to achieve, without a doubt, that the Ortega Murillo dictatorship leaves power, because the dictatorship is in crisis. It is sustained exclusively on the basis of repression”stressed, for his part, the leader of the Héctor Mairena Unit, who gave as an example of peaceful resistance the Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez, who is under house arrest, allegedly investigated for trying to “organize violent groups.”

The also leader of the Unit, Marlon Caldera, read a statement from the organization in which it was recalled that In Ortega’s last dialogue with the opposition, he signed a series of commitments that he has not fulfilled until nowand that basically consists of complying with the Nicaraguan Constitution, freeing political prisoners and the safe return of exiles.

Nicaragua lives a socio-political crisis since April 2018, when massive protests against Ortega were reduced with armed attacks that, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), left at least 355 dead in its first year, of which the president has admitted 200, with the argument that he was defending himself against an alleged coup attempt.

The most recent event related to the crisis was the arrest of Alvarez, bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the diocese of Estelí, a critic of Ortega whom the police accuse of trying to carry out “destabilizing and provocative activities.”

With information from EFE

