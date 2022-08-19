The Nicaraguan Police kidnapped Bishop Rolando Álvarez

Hundreds of people approached the place to protect the security of the Monsignor and other religious (100% News)

The Police of the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua kidnapped Bishop Rolando Álvarez . The irruption of the forces happened at 3:00, local time; and hundreds of people approached the place to try to ensure the safety of the Monsignor and other religious when they heard the church bells ring. Álvarez had been in the place along with eight collaborators for 16 days .

the local environment 100% News He reported that riot police broke down the gates of the curia to arrest the bishop and his companions . “Urgent! At this time the National Police has entered the Episcopal Curia of our Diocese of Matagalpa”, denounced the diocese on Facebook at 3:20 in the morning.

The aforementioned portal indicated that there is great fear and uncertainty in the area for what may happen to the bishop, the priests, seminarians and laity who were inside the curia.

The moment when the regime’s police broke into the curia (100% News)

The father Edwin Romanexiled in Miami, stated: “OMG. How outrageous. They have taken Monsignor Rolando Álvarez with the priests who were with him . Enough of so much silence! Let those who have to speak and show their faces speak, that is called a sin of omission”.

100% News stated that witnesses saw a police convoy of at least eight patrols leavewhere Monsignor Rolando Álvarez and eight companions were going.

For its part, Diocese Media-Radio Stereo Santa Lucia reported: “At the sound of the bells of the church of the Parroquia Santa Lucía, early this Friday the people are coming to protect the safety of our parish priest, now that with anguish we received the news that the police entered the Episcopal Curia of the Diocese of Matagalpa. Let us pray for our Bishop Monsignor Rolando Álvarez Lagos”.

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega summoned dozens of people from Matagalpa to interrogate them . Different sources indicated that they are looking for “witnesses” to testify against the case they put together against Monsignor Rolando Alvarezwho was accused of “organizing violent groups”, “inciting hatred” and creating “anxiety”.

“The pressure on Monsignor is very strong. They (the regime) know that they will not be able to break it”, he expressed to 100% News Vilma Nunezpresident of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH).

People left spontaneously when they found out about the police attack (100%Noticias)

Álvarez’s arrest came after The Public Ministry of Nicaragua requested a term of up to 90 days in prison to expand an investigation against the priest Óscar Danilo Benavidez Dáviladetained since last Sunday for a case not yet specified, the Judiciary reported this Thursday.

Nicaraguan society and the Nicaraguan State consider themselves the “victims/offended” by the 49-year-old priest, who is detained as “investigated”, although the judicial file, to which the news agency had access EFEdoes not specify the alleged crime that the religious is being investigated for.

The prosecutor in the case Manuel de Jesus Rugama Penapresented the request to extend the term for the complementary investigation and judicial detention during a special hearing for protection of constitutional guarantees, which is in process.

The head of the Tenth Criminal District Court of Managua Circumscription Hearing, Gloria Maria Saavedra Corraleswho is in charge of the case, has not yet ruled.

the presbyter Benavidezparish priest of the parish of Espíritu Santo, in the municipality of Mulukuku, in the Autonomous Region of the Northern Caribbean of Nicaragua, He was arrested last Sunday afternoon.reported the Diocese of Siuna, to which he belongs, and said he did not know the causes or motives for the priest’s arrest.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported the next day that the priest “he was taken from his vehicle and taken in a (police) patrol car to an unknown destination” and then appeared in the jail known as “The Chipote”, in Managua, headquarters of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance of the National Police.

The cleric’s complaint came amid tensions between the Daniel Ortega regime and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church.

