The Nicaraguan regime closed another 100 national and international NGOs: there are already 2,375 as of

The Nicaraguan regime shut down nearly 100 national and international NGOs EFE/Jorge Torres/Archivo



The Nicaraguan regime, through the Ministry of the Interior, ordered this Wednesday the closure of 51 international NGOsincluding 23 from European countries, mainly from Italia y spainand 19 of USA.

A total of 19 of the 51 canceled NGOs are from the United States, 8 from Italy, 4 from Spain, 3 from Canada, 2 from Austria, 2 from France, 2 from Denmark, 2 from Costa Rica, and one each from Germany. , Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, in accordance with the resolution of the Ministry of the Interior published in the Official Gazette.

An NGO from Guatemala, one from Panama, one from Puerto Rico and another from Venezuela were also dissolved.

The regime’s Interior portfolio maintained that the 51 NGOs failed to comply with their obligations under the Laws of Nicaragua“since they did not report for more than 5 to 30 years boards of directors of the country of origin, updating of the power of attorney of the legal representative, and financial statements according to fiscal periods”.

The Daniel Ortega regime ordered the cancellation of 2,375 NGOs since 2018 EFE/Jorge Torres



With those 51 illegal international NGOs suman 88 those that have been dissolved in the last eight days, including 27 from the US, 10 from Spain, 10 from Italy, 7 from France, 6 from Germany, 4 from Austria and 4 from Canada.

ONG LOCALES

The Ministry of the Interior also canceled this Wednesday the legal personality of 49 national NGOsincluding more than twenty religious associations, most of them evangelical.

In Nicaragua, the regime of Daniel Ortega, with the vote of the Sandinista deputies and their allies in the National Assembly, or through the Ministry of the Interior, they have outlawed at least 2,375 Nicaraguan and foreign NGOs since December 2018.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections on November 7, in which Ortega was fraudulently re-elected for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with her main contenders in prison or in exile.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Ortega, close to turning 77, has been in power for 15 years and 9 consecutive months, amid allegations of authoritarianism and electoral fraud.

ASK TO RESTORE THE RIGHTS

The Organization of American States (OAS) asked this Friday the regime of Nicaragua what “Cease all violent action” against the population of his country and to “fully restore civic and political rights, religious freedoms and the rule of law” in his territory.

These terms were included in a “Resolution on the political and human rights crisis in Nicaragua”which was approved by acclamation before the closing of the LII OAS General Assemblyheld in Lima.

The resolution also called for “end judicial, administrative and other intimidation and harassment” against journalists, especially women, “and against the media and non-governmental organizations”.

It also demanded that the regime of Daniel Ortega “guarantee the physical, mental and moral integrity, freedom and right to life of all people who have been arbitrarily detained”and that release “immediately all political prisonersin compliance with the decisions and recommendations of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.”

(With information from EFE)

