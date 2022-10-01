The Nicaraguan regime reiterated that it will not admit the designated ambassador of the United States, Hugo Rodríguez

The regime of Daniel Ortega warned this Friday that will not admit Hugo Rodriguez, the new ambassador appointed by the United States for Nicaraguaas a result of his “interfering” positions. With this, it reiterates the decision already announced not to grant the approval.

“Mr. Hugo Rodríguez, we repeat, will not be admitted to our Nicaragua under any circumstances (…) so the imperialist gentlemen are clear: Hugo Rodríguez does not enter here,” said the vice president, Rosario Murillo – Ortega’s wife -, when reading a note from the Foreign Ministry in the official media.

The woman, who in turn is the official spokesperson, reported her position after learning that this Thursday the United States Senate had confirmed Rodríguez as ambassador to Nicaragua. Prior to this, on July 28, Managua had already expressed its rejection of the appointment.

“Mr. Hugo Rodríguez, we repeat, will not be admitted to our Nicaragua under any circumstances,” said Rosario Murillo

The reason was based on “disrespectful” statements that Rodríguez made at that time during a hearing before the Senate. In his sayings, he stated that Nicaragua “is increasingly becoming a pariah state within the region” and described the Ortega government as a “dictatorship”.

Likewise, advocated removing the country from Cafta (Free Trade Agreement between Central America, the Dominican Republic and the United States). All this provoked the anger of the regime.

Rodríguez had been appointed last May by President Joe Biden to replace Kevin Sullivan. Thus, Murillo considered the decision of the United States to maintain his candidacy “unusual” and attacked the envoy by calling him “disrespectful, interfering and not at all diplomatic”.

“We reiterate not only our rejection, but also our unwavering position of national dignity that absolutely ignores interference and imperialist action” by the United States, he remarked.

A wave of evictions

The recent position adopted by Nicaragua comes in the midst of a series of expulsions provoked by the regime.

Last Wednesday, Ortega forced the exit of the European Union (EU) ambassador there, Bettina Muscheidt, according to diplomatic sources and local media, for reasons that have not yet been specified. The woman was declared “ungrateful person” for the dictatorship.

Bettina Muscheidt was declared persona non grata by the Nicaraguan dictatorship (EFE)

According to the press, the measure would become effective this Saturday and was given after the statements by an EU delegation on Monday in which he urged Nicaragua to “end the repression” against opponents, priests and independent media as well as against restore “democracy”.

The sayings refer to more than 200 opponents that, in the midst of the political crisis that has taken place since the opposition protests of 2018, are prisoners. In that year, the regime linked the events to an alleged failed coup, promoted by Washington.

Among the detainees there are seven candidates for the presidency and at least seven religious. The most mediatic case is that of Bishop Rolando Alvareza critic of the regime who has been under arrest since August 19.

The European Parliament called for his release on September 15 and even the Auxiliary Bishop of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Fonseca – who has been in exile since April 2019 – wrote on his Twitter account: “I demand to know where and how is Rolando (Álvarez), and that he be released now. I ask the Church throughout the world to join in this demand.”

This Thursday, Daniel Ortega attacked the Catholic Church and described it as a “perfect dictatorship”: “Since when have priests been here to stage a coup and since when do they have the authority to speak of democracy? Bishops are appointed by someone who has not been elected by the people, but by a group of cardinals. It would be a revolution if the Pope were elected by the Catholic people of the world”, he declared.

The bishop of Matagalpa was arrested in the early hours of August 19 in a police operation against the residence where he was being held with seven other religious. (Courtesy photo)



In March, the regime had ordered the departure of the Apostolic Nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag. This year also took place the expulsion of the resident delegate of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Thomas Ess, for reasons unknown.

Also, in November 2021, Nicaragua announced its withdrawal from the Organization of American States (OAS) and, five months later, proceeded to close the office in Managua and the consequent departure of their representatives from the country.

Previously, in December 2018, the regime had ordered the departure of two missions of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) of the OASwho were behind the investigations into the violence that occurred during the protests that year.

Given the delicate situation, the European Union joined the North American initiative and imposed sanctions dozens of officials, relatives and relatives of the Nicaraguan president for human rights violations and corruption.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Who is Rolando Álvarez, the bishop who defies the siege of the Daniel Ortega regime

Daniel Ortega crosses a new line: he kidnaps family members so that politically persecuted persons surrender

New repressive wave of the Daniel Ortega regime: the arrests of opponents return two months after municipal elections